Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Price Target at €20.00

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.00 ($23.53).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

EPA GLE traded up €0.24 ($0.28) on Friday, reaching €22.32 ($26.25). The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12-month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.19.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

