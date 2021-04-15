Analysts Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Target Price at $47.25

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 214.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 60,229 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

