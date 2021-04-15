Analyzing Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

12.4% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group -17.84% 0.26% 0.13% Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Ocean Group and Flex LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Flex LNG 0 2 2 0 2.50

Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.10%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Flex LNG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group $705.80 million 1.45 $37.19 million N/A N/A Flex LNG $119.97 million 4.72 $16.97 million $1.62 6.46

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 67 vessels. Golden Ocean Group Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.