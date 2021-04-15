Anchor Protocol Price Reaches $5.53 (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $295.30 million and $6.43 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.53 or 0.00008760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,441,580 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

