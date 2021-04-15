Anders Romberg Sells 863,783 Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Stock

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) insider Anders Romberg sold 863,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.46), for a total transaction of £6,253,788.92 ($8,170,615.26).

Shares of LON WOSG opened at GBX 729 ($9.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 739.05 ($9.66). The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 669.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 556.57.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit