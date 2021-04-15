Anders Romberg Sells 863,783 Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) insider Anders Romberg sold 863,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.46), for a total transaction of £6,253,788.92 ($8,170,615.26).

Shares of LON WOSG opened at GBX 729 ($9.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 739.05 ($9.66). The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 669.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 556.57.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

