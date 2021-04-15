Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Down 49.7% in March

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the March 15th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 166.7 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

