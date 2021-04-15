Anneka Kingan Acquires 57 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan purchased 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($194.37).
Anneka Kingan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Anneka Kingan bought 59 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £151.04 ($197.33).
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Anneka Kingan purchased 56 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($196.08).
Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 251.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.16. The company has a market cap of £647.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
