Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading 4% Higher

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.29. 154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 164,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $48,933,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,907,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Annexon by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,205,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after buying an additional 251,093 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,135,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 156,056 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

