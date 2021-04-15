ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $366.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.53 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.45 and a 200 day moving average of $346.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

