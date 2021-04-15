Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,880. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth $168,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

