Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

