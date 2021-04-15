Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE HAYW opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Apria has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

