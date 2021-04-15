Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $6.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 831,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 80,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.