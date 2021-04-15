ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to $14.00 at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of AETUF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.07. 113,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,758. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

