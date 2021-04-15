Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Separately, Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of ARCO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 48,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 517,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 388,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 89,049 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 386,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,086,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 556,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.