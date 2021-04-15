Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.21

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 140150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $873.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

