Ardelyx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,823 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,528% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 put options.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $773.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

