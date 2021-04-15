Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.99 million, a PE ratio of 120.24 and a beta of 0.58. Argan has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

