Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$31.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 143.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aritzia has a one year low of C$13.67 and a one year high of C$33.39.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$278.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$269.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.0370229 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

