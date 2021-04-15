Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.
Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$31.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 143.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aritzia has a one year low of C$13.67 and a one year high of C$33.39.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.
