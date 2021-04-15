Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.00 by Nord/LB

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €6.00 ($7.06) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.89 ($8.10).

ETR AT1 opened at €6.41 ($7.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €6.53 ($7.68).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

