Artfinity (AT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $45,488.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Artfinity has a market cap of $725,790.88 and approximately $45,488.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00068855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00019671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $470.09 or 0.00746272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00089436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00033518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.00 or 0.05994453 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

AT is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.