Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires 149 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $478.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.36 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

