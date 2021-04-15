Arweave Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $31.41 or 0.00049794 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $26.47 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

