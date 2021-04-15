Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 6.4%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $51.09. 11,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 309,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

