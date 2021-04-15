Atlas Brown Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 584,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $101.93 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $108.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

