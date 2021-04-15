AtromG8 (AG8) Achieves Market Cap of $2.93 Million

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $94,285.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.00270274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.66 or 0.00750565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,966.65 or 0.99357185 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.58 or 0.00853002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtromG8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

