ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$34.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded up C$1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.31. 202,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,774. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 48.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$16.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.89.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$356.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.4616529 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total transaction of C$763,567.88.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

