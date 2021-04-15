AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 30.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 65,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,670,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.