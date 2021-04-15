Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Trading 2% Higher

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) shares traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30. 772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

