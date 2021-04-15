Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Cap of $28.05 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $28.05 million and $988,308.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00068779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.00271197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.83 or 0.00748542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,843.18 or 1.00122122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00023221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.13 or 0.00865310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

