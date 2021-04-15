Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Avangrid worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

