Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:ATXI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.65. 314,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $77.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

