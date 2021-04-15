AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,768.95

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,768.95 ($49.24) and traded as high as GBX 3,906 ($51.03). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,841 ($50.18), with a volume of 247,782 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVV. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,035.71 ($52.73).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,486.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,768.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, insider Craig Hayman sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,551 ($46.39), for a total transaction of £1,136,320 ($1,484,609.35). Also, insider Peter Herweck sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,813 ($49.82), for a total value of £271,142.43 ($354,249.32). Insiders have sold a total of 64,943 shares of company stock worth $235,627,179 over the last three months.

About AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.