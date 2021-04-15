Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.86.

NYSE AX opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $54.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,929,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

