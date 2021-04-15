B. Riley Raises Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $80.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

PFBC stock opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $67.73.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

