Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,320 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAGG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $54.80 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86.

