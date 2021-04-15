Baldrige Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.