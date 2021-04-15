Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,033,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,450,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,690,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,657,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,198,000.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $101.26 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit