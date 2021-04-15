Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,033,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,450,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,690,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,657,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,198,000.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $101.26 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52.

