Ball (NYSE:BLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ball by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after purchasing an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,276,000 after acquiring an additional 284,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

