Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 11,370 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 130.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 388.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 264,278 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 141,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the period.

BSJM opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22.

