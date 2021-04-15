Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $92.22.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.