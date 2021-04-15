Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNKXF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of BNKXF opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Bankia has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

About Bankia

