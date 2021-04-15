BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $35.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,146. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 21.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,504,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

