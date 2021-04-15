Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BARC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 190.08 ($2.48).

BARC stock opened at GBX 187.58 ($2.45) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

