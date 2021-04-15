Barrick Gold Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.09. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

