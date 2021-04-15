Base Protocol (BASE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.44 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $117,828.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00003660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00068470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00744070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00089037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.21 or 0.06013046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,344,726 coins and its circulating supply is 2,342,661 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

