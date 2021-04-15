BCLS Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BLSA) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 20th

BCLS Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BLSA) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 20th. BCLS Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

BLSA stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. BCLS Acquisition has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Get BCLS Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,535,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,570,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,513,000.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BCLS Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCLS Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.