BE Semiconductor Industries’ (BESIY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

BESIY opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.81 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

