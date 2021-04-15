Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $22.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBBY. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of BBBY opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

