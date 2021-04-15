Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 189,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,824,880 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $27.93.

The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $42,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

